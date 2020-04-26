Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has accused the government of supporting the Electoral Commission (EC) to perpetuate alleged illegalities.

He said the resolve of the EC to defy a court order not to hold a workshop is a demonstration that the commission has the blessings of the presidency.

Sam George spoke to the media after supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, besieged the City Escape Hotel to protest the said workshop.

“The Electoral Commission is doing what they are doing, they have the tacit approval and support from the Flagstaff. President Akufo-Addo is endorsing the illegality and irresponsibility of the Electoral Commission. What has happened to the rule of law? Jean Mensa cannot do what she is doing if the Flagstaff House does not approve of her actions.”

Police on Saturday began investigations into a complaint lodged by the NDC over an ongoing meeting at the City Escape Hotel in Accra.

This was after party suspected that the said meeting is a conference by the EC which the court stopped from taking place after an injunction secured by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George.

The injunction was however issued for a meeting scheduled to take place at the City Escape Hotel in Prampram.

The injunction is in place from April 24, 2020, to April 27, 2020.

Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by some of its Members of Parliament and national Executives gathered at the hotel over the alleged workshop being held by the EC.

The EC was planning to hold a national planning meeting and a training workshop to prepare and plan for the upcoming voter registration exercise.

The programmes were scheduled to take place from Apri 24, 2020, to April 29, 2020, at the City Escape Hotel.

The meeting was to be held in three different batches in order to observe the social distancing protocols amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana.

The plans for new register are currently on suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The voters’ registration exercise was initially scheduled to begin on April 18, due to COVID-19.

Following the suspension, the EC had said it is collaborating with health experts to decide on a more favourable date depending on the prevalence rate of the virus.