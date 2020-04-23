Two robbers were gunned down after stealing over GHS100,000 from a Lebanese and his Ghanaian partner at Tema earlier in the day on Thursday.

The two robbers trailed the victims who had gone to cash the said amount from the Tema Community One branch of the Zenith Bank.

Narrating circumstances under which the robbery occurred, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Paul Kissi Frimpong said luck eluded the two robbers after the Police patrol team pursued them until they were killed in a fire exchange today, Thursday.

“A robbery took place in Tema here. A businessman had gone to Zenith Bank to withdraw over GHS100,000. As they left the bank, these two robbers on a motorbike who chased him, mobilized his vehicle by shooting at the tyres then succeeded in taking his money away.”

“An alarm was raised and the information got to the Police. Our patrol team pursued them and eventually had the two of them killed by an exchange of fire. The money also scattered on the street. People had to scramble for the money so eventually, we had only GHS 25,000 out of the 100,000 cedis,” he said.

