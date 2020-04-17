The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has benefited from the disinfection exercise jointly organised by Cit TV and Zoomlion.

Speaking to Citi News, Vector Control Coordinator for Zoomlion, Gideon Sogbey called on school authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19 by putting in place measures to help control the spread of the virus when school is back in session.

“They should try as much as possible to contain the spread of the virus since the university is a public place and it is easy for the virus to spread,” the Vector Control Coordinator told Citi News.

According to him, 78 areas on campus were disinfected.

“In the end, a total of 78 areas were disinfected as well as faculties and bungalows belonging to lecturers,” Gideon Sogbey said.

“I also want to advise the university to make available Veronica buckets and some hand sanitizers in all areas of the school for both staff and students of the school,” he added.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Professor Andy Ofori – Birikorang indicated that the University as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus on campus has reduced the staff strength of the university by allowing some of them to go on break.

“We know that we also have our part to play and as part of measures we have reduced our staff strength to curtail the spread. Staff of the university are also adhering to the social distancing protocols,” the Pro VC said.

“Since this exercise has been done it means that the anxiety, the fear and panic that comes with waking up every morning not knowing what will happen on campus is gone,” the Pro VC said.

He was optimistic that the disinfection will go a long way to keep the school from being infected.

“I know that this exercise will go a long way to help curb the spread,” he added.

About 14 universities have so far benefitted from such gesture from Citi TV and Zoomlion.