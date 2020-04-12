Nyankrom, a vulnerable community in the Shama District of the Western Region with little information about the COVID-19 pandemic has received Veronica buckets, disinfectants and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Zeal Environmental Technologies, an oil waste treatment firm.

Zeal, which is situated close to the community also arranged for health personnel to sensitize the community on how to protect themselves against the Coronavirus disease.

The Environment, Health and Safety Manager of Zeal Environmental Technologies, Emmanuel Isaac Aryee, told Citi News that it is a move to protect the immediate community as well as their staff engaged in essential services to the petroleum industry.

“Zeal Environmental Technologies as an oil waste treatment institution has always taken the health and safety of our workers very seriously, and as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we have always also taken the safety of our host community and its residents seriously. It is in line with this that we are not only concerned about protecting our workers from the COVID-19 pandemic, but our host community too. It is by virtue of the responsibility we have towards the community that we are engaging the community to enlighten them on how they can prevent a possible spread of the virus in the community with the help of health professionals from the Shama District Public Health department.”

“In addition, we have donated some Veronica buckets, hand washing soaps and sanitizers as well as nose masks. It is our belief that with majority of our workforce of over 200 coming from the community, the onus is on us to ensure that the community stays protected so we don’t have a transmission from the community to the workplace or from the plant to the community,“ he stated.

The Queen mother of Nyankrom, Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba II, in her response to the sensitization and donation described Zeal as a responsible institution concerned about its neighbours and promised to put them to good use for the protection of the community.

“Zeal has been of tremendous support to the community. No wonder they have come to our aid once more in this time of the Coronavirus crisis to protect us. It is not every company that respects their corporate social responsibilities or stays in good relationship with their host community, but with Zeal, our relationship is so perfect and we are grateful. We are going to position disinfectants at every corner of the community to encourage hand washing to protect the community,“ she said.

Due to Zeal Environmental Technologies’ essential waste management services to Ghana’s offshore petroleum activities, the Human Resource Manager, Eunice Boadu, told Citi News that it is in the interest of the company and Ghana’s petroleum industry to prevent any possible source of transmission that could halt its operations.

“With about 80 percent of our 215 workers coming from Nyankrom, we have also developed a COVID-19 emergency preparedness plan and a business continuity plan which serves as our guide to protect workers from this virus and mitigation in case it comes.”