The National Identification Authority (NIA) has denied commencing a recruitment exercise in some parts of the country.

Some messages circulating on various social media platforms, particularly Whatsapp have suggested that the NIA is undertaking staff recruitment for its newly created offices.

The NIA in a statement however clarified that it had neither commenced a recruitment process nor created new offices for the exercise.

“The National Identification Authority (NIA) has noted with grave concern fake messages circulating on various social media platforms, particularly Whatsapp, concerning alleged staff recruitment drive by NIA for its so-called newly created offices.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NIA has not created any Regional, Municipal or District offices, neither has it commenced a recruitment process to staff any offices; claims or representations to the contrary by any person or entity whatsoever are false.”