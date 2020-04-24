A mass disinfection exercise started by the waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana, since the start of the coronavirus crisis started continues to reach more facilities in Accra and other parts of the country.

On Thursday, April 24, 2020, the company took the exercise to the headquarters of the Ghana Prisons Service and James Camp Prison, situated at different locations in Accra.

Also, the entire facility of privately-owned basic school, Soul Clinic International School, was disinfected against the virus.

The disinfection exercise at the prison facilities was free of charge, as part of Zoomlion Ghana’s voluntary contribution to the fight against the spread of the disease.

But at the Soul Clinic International School, the disinfection was part of the half-price deal the company is providing to private institutions that want to disinfect their facilities.

Director of Human Resources at the School, Walter Andrew McCauley, commended the company’s prompt initiatives to fight the COVID-19 crisis in Ghana.

“They are doing a great job and it is a very good thing that they are doing,” he said, noting that the half-price deal was a major incentive that should make institutions in Ghana disinfect their facilities.

CSR Project Coordinator for Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Lola Asise Ashitey, said the company remains committed to supporting the government’s bold fight to end the spread of the virus.