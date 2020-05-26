Bags of Planting for Foods and Jobs (PFJ) fertilizers and boxes of other agrochemicals have been confiscated at Akatsi by the Ankanu Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service in the Volta Region.

This was upon a tip-off received by the Immigration officials last Wednesday that a motor tricycle, loaded with the fertilizers and other agric products, has been sighted moving on an unapproved route at Ave-Atanvi village in the Ketu North Municipality.

Eight bags of UREA PJF fertilizer and 23 boxes of agrochemicals which were en route to neighbouring Togo were retrieved after the operation.

The Ankanu Sector Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Felix Agyemang disclosed that the consignments were intercepted by the officers after managing to trace the crime scene.

The suspects, however, absconded upon sensing danger on the arrival of the patrol officers.

“Onboard the motor tricycle with the registration number M-19-VR 1763, were eight bags of UREA Planting for Food and Jobs Fertilizers and 23 boxes of Agrochemicals”, ACI Agyemang noted.

Meanwhile, the Regional Command has cautioned “all cross-border criminal syndicates, to refrain from such illegal activities or be prosecuted when arrested”.

The impounded tricycle together with the contraband goods is currently with the Ave-Havi Border Post for further investigations and subsequent arrest of the suspects.

