Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of creatives the world over have contributed to the awareness creation.

This, they have done, by using their various crafts and mediums.

The latest to add his voice to fight against the deadly disease is legendary Ghanaian musician, Amandzeba.

Under Native Brew Music and Jah Mikal Entertainment, he has released a song titled ‘Yenko Ntsia Covid.’

Produced by Dan Ray, the song was co-written by Yoofi Brew with Helena as a backing vocalist.

Originally a Kakaiku boy of work, ‘Yenko Ntsia Covid’ was composed, arranged, produced, and sung by Amandzeba.

He also played all the guitar works in the song.

Other Ghanaian musicians who have composed songs to help I the awareness creation of coronavirus are Article Wan, Reggie ‘N’ Bollie, Great Ampong, Bless, Ama Grace, among others.

At present, Ghana’s cases of coronavirus infections are 5,530, with 647 recoveries. The number of people who have died is 24.

Listen to ‘Yenko Ntsia Covid’ by Amandzeba below: