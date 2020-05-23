Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has cut the sod to commence the upgrading works on the upgrading of all the barracks roads in the garrisons of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Dr Bawumia said the 250 kilometre-project was not only to ensure that vehicles were well maintained but to also provide easy access and beautify the barracks.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Roads and Highways started the rehabilitation of the roads within the barracks in 2016, namely the Myohaung Barracks and Air Force Base in Takoradi; Uaddara Barracks and Central Command in Kumasi; Kamina and Bawa Barracks in Tamale and Volta Barracks in Ho.

“However, they did not touch the inner roads. Today’s short ceremony is, therefore, to mark the beginning of the inner roads upgrade. This will ensure that the remaining roads in the barracks have an asphaltic overlay,” he said.



Additionally, modern traffic lights would be installed across all the barracks and all garrisons.



He said the project, being executed under the auspices of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, was a demonstration that the Government was not relenting on its agenda, in declaring this year as the ‘Year of Roads’, “even in the face of the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic facing us”.



Dr Bawumia recalled the President’s recent commissioning of the Douala Barracks Accommodation Complex in Burma Camp, which formed part of the Barracks Regeneration Project; adding that 64 families had benefitted from the two-bedroom self-contain apartments.



The Roads and Highways Minister, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, said after covering the 250km job, other stretches of roads within the garrisons, which may not be covered should be identified by the Chief of Defence Staff for the attention of Government, through his Ministry.





Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, the Chief of Defence Staff, said with the beginning of the project, they were on the threshold of a phase of barracks mobility.



“We are now going from the main to arterial roads, thereby creating an efficient road network across all the garrisons. Undoubtedly, such connectivity and mobility would change the way we live, but it comes also with the added responsibility for road safety and maintenance.”