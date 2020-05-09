Some 4,004,224 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) globally.

This is according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus website.

The website reported this news in the late hours of Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, the total recoveries as at the same reporting date stand at 1,348,383 with 277,860 deaths.

Hard hit countries

USA leads with 1,305,199 infections with 78,469 deaths and 198,993 recoveries.

Spain follows with 222,857 infections with 26,299 deaths and 131,148 recoveries.

Italy still holds third place with 218,268 infections, 30,395 deaths and 103,031 recoveries.

The UK comes forth with 216,525 infections, 31,662 deaths and 1,001 recoveries.

Russia has also jumped to fifth with 198,676 infections, 1,827 deaths and 31,916 recoveries.

Follow @Khaptain4real

