President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has honored 37 frontline workers in the Obuasi Municipality for their tireless work in providing quality healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known as “The Presidential Awards,” each of the awardees received a certificate of recognition signed by the President.

The Presidential Awards was initiated by President Akufo-Addo to acknowledge the exceptional role of frontline health workers across the country who braved the storm to provide exceptional services in the midst of the outbreak of COVID-19.

The awardees in the Obuasi Municipality were made up of nurses, midwives, doctors, and environmental officers who played various roles in the fight.

They received a certificate of recognition, signed by the President as part of the 2023 Presidential Awards for COVID-19 Frontline Workers.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Stephen Tecku, who represented the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to give the awards on behalf of the President, said Obuasi was one of the hotspots for COVID-19 in Ghana, but the virus was optimally contained thanks to the selfless and dedicated efforts of frontline health workers.

He said the nation in its quest to appreciate the efforts decided to present them with the awards.

“The President appreciates the efforts of our gallant frontline workers hence the award. I want to assure you that the nation recognizes your efforts and dedication to duty. I believe this will spur you to do more,” he said.

Dr. Kwadwo Nyarko Jecteh, the Medical Superintendent of the Obuasi Government Hospital, who led the frontline workers to receive the awards, expressed gratitude to the President for recognizing their efforts.

“We are grateful to the President and the nation for appreciating our works. We are grateful that the highest office of the land has given credence to the milestones chalked by the gallant health care providers,” he said.

He gave the assurance that health workers in the Municipality would not rest on their oars but would continue to work assiduously to ensure residents were safe from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The awardees who spoke to the media were full of excitement, thanking the President for the honour.

“We are happy our efforts have been appreciated by the first gentleman of the land. This will motivate us to continue to deliver on our mandate,” Victor Nuamah, a Psychiatric nurse at the Obuasi Government Hospital, said.