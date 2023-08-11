The Ghana Publishers Association says it has stepped up efforts to train and sensitize its members to guard against the publication of books deemed controversial by the public.

The group indicates that these measures being employed will ensure the minimization of contentious book materials which reach the market.

The group’s comment comes on the back of a recent public uproar against some books which found their way onto bookshelves.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of the Association, Asare Konadu Yamoah said it has taken a cue from the feedback from the public and will do all it can to prevent future occurrences.

“That was an unfortunate scenario that happened, but we are trying to correct some of these incidents and perceptions. We have been organising a series of workshops, we have done this before, but we have decided to increase the frequency. To ensure that our members understand that quality content is key, making sure that their books do not become controversial, it’s very important.”

“I think that so far, we have been able to do some exercises. Which we believe and are monitoring. You the readers are giving us important feedback. Whatever there is, we don’t check from any criticisms, because that is the way we can improve on the books we produce,” the President of the Ghana Publishers Association said.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) on May 25, 2023, demanded the immediate recall of the textbook titled “History of Ghana for Basic Schools – Learners’ Book Four,” published by Excellence Publications.

NaCCA clarified that the content in the published book does not accurately reflect the approved curriculum.

Parts of the circulating textbook falsely state that Christianity is responsible for poverty and that religion has incited physical conflicts in Ghana and worldwide.

The textbook also claims that religion makes people lackadaisical in their attitude toward finding practical ways to improve their undesirable living conditions.

However, the Ghana National Association of Authors and Publishers on May 29 issued an unqualified apology to the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), the Ministry of Education, and the public.