The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has denied allegations that it promoted 8 sub-professionals to positions without following the prescribed procedures outlined in the administrative instructions of the Civil Service.

The allegations were made in a petition submitted to the Head of Civil Service by an employee, Thomas Attoh Donkor.

He claimed that all of the individuals promoted by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Noah Tumfo, did not have the necessary qualifications for the positions they were appointed to.

In an interview with Citi News, Noah Tumfo, the Chief Director of the Sanitation Ministry, clarified that the promotions in question were carried out under the directive of the Head of Civil Service and that the established procedures of the Civil Service were not violated.

“As far as the ministry is concerned, there is no tension at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources. The petition from the petitioner is addressed to the Head of Civil Service and by regulation, the administrative instructions I am expected to forward it to the office of the Head of Civil Service which I did some two months back.”

“So it is not a case that the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and for that matter the chief director has any directive to promote a civil servant. We all are part of the civil service and promotions are guided by the guidelines and upgrading conventions on promotions of the Civil Service and these are determined by the Head of Civil Service. So I do not have any locus determining what grades someone occupies in the civil service. At best, I can advise the Head of Civil Service,” he stated.