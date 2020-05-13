The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has clarified that drinking bars and night clubs should remain closed, as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The clarification has become necessary following a statement from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) indicating that hotels, restaurants and bars could resume operations albeit with enhanced social distancing protocols.

“All hotels can operate as normal and host their guests, subject to the specified elevated hygiene protocols and social distancing. Food chains and restaurants can operate sit-down, as well as, pickup and delivery services while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols… Drinking bars can operate while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols,” the GTA’s statement had said.

The Ministry, however, indicated in a statement that drinking bars should remain closed.

“The public is to note that this circular supersedes the one issued by the Regulator,” the statement added.

The Ghana Hotels Association had earlier called on the government to support its members to pay their staff due to low patronage of their facilities.

The President of the Ghana Hotels Association, Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike had also said hotel managers may be compelled to lay off workers and stop paying salaries if the government fails to step in.

