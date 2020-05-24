20 more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana. This was captured on the Ghana Health Service website.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 1,998.

One more person with COVID-19 has unfortunately passed on bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 32.

The total COVID-19 cases have also increased to 6,683.

Regional case count

Greater Accra Region – 4,798

Ashanti Region – 1,049

Central Region – 299

Western Region – 210

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 61

Volta Region – 47

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0