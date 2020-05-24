20 more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana. This was captured on the Ghana Health Service website.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 1,998.
One more person with COVID-19 has unfortunately passed on bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 32.
The total COVID-19 cases have also increased to 6,683.
Regional case count
Greater Accra Region – 4,798
Ashanti Region – 1,049
Central Region – 299
Western Region – 210
Eastern Region – 106
Western North Region – 61
Volta Region – 47
Northern Region – 36
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 21
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0