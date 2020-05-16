The Tema General Hospital on Friday, May 15, 2020, received a donation of 520 personal protective equipment from Standard Chartered Bank to support frontline staff at the hospital as efforts to treat new cases of COVID-19 in Ghana step up.

The PPE which included N95 masks and surgical gloves come on the backdrop of increased cases of COVID-19 in the Tema Municipality and will be key as the hospital continues playing an integral role as an isolation and treatment centre.

Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited while presenting the items said, “Following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Ghana, it is now more than ever important to ensure that all hospital staff are adequately resourced through the provision of PPE. We are fully behind our health workers as they fight this pandemic from the frontline”.

According to her, the Tema General is the fourth hospital to receive PPE donation from the bank as part of the GHS 1 million committed by the Bank to support emergency relief and aid those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

“At Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, we live up to our brand promise ‘Here for Good,’ particularly in these times of adversity and hope the PPE will continue keeping you safe as you fight against COVID-19”, she added.

Receiving the PPE, Dr. Richard Anthony, Medical Director of Tema General Hospital thanked Standard Chartered Bank’s CEO and her team for the generous donation and for its commitment to supporting frontline health workers during this time.

“This donation has come at the opportune time for the hospital because as we continue receiving new COVID-19 cases, PPE at our disposal are utilized much faster and as such, the hospital requires constant replenishing”, he added.

To date, Standard Chartered Bank has donated over 3000 PPE to four (4) hospitals. In previous weeks, the Bank presented to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the Ga East Hospital and LEKMA Hospital with their donations of PPE.

The Bank also donated a portable Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) equipment to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to assist in conducting widespread testing and detection of COVID-19 in Ghana.