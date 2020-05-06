The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh says appropriate measures have been put in place to cater for all police personnel at the frontline of Ghana’s COVID-19 fight.

Over 8,000 police officers have been directed by the IGP to self-isolate while their samples are tested.

This was after they took part in enforcing the partial lockdown imposed earlier by government to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

Subsequently, there have been reports that a police officer at Adenta in Accra has also tested positive for COVID-19, after arresting suspects who defied the lockdown directive.

The Inspector-General of Police, speaking at the launch of Police-Zoomlion Nationwide Disinfection in Accra today, said a Police COVID-19 Management Team has been instituted to assuage the plights of these frontline police personnel.

“To the personnel of the Ghana Police Service who have devoted your lives to enforce the restrictions, the police administration thank you very much for your devotion. I want to assure you on behalf of the police management board that appropriate measures have been put in place to support and prevent you from getting infected and to treat any of you who may get infected.

“A COVID-9 technical team has been constituted at the headquarters that’s dealing with all matters relating to the pandemic and will ensure that you get maximum support,” he assured.

On Monday, May 3, 2020, 550 new cases were announced which took the national case count of confirmed cases to 2,719.

There are also 294 recoveries and 18 deaths.

