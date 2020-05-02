I begrudgingly watched snippets of Mahama’s stand up show on Facebook last night and I’m amazed by the shallowness of the man in not getting his thoughts together.

The whole show turned out to be a comedy of errors and propagation of lies. Mahama looks and sounds so miserable and desperate.

One would have thought Mahama would have gotten his facts right even if he wants to spin it. But no, he did not only get basic facts wrong, but he also lied palpably on many issues.

Mahama was incompetent in government and clueless in opposition. He lied on the IMF COVID-19 INTERVENTION. Indeed Ghana did not benefit from the Emergency Financial Assistance scheme. The beneficiary countries are Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Madagascar, Gabon, Rwanda and Guinea.

Whereas the beneficiary countries on the Debt relief are, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Again, isn’t laughable that Mahama is today proposing to set up a Kwesi Botchwey-led Economic Response Team with the view of coming up with alternatives to deal with our current situation?

Where was Kwesi Botchwey when Mahama run to the IMF for policy credibility in 2013? Was Kwesi Botchwey and his so-called economic experts asleep when Mahama had to organize an economic forum at Senchi with the Akua Donkors of this world?

Mahama thinks talking his way to the hearts and minds of Ghanaians will give him power. We have not forgotten the substandard governance we suffered and endured under his tenure.

We are talking the John Mahama who recklessly and irresponsibly ran a budget deficit of 12% GDP in 2012, and he left an economy with a growth rate of 3.7%, the lowest ever in recent times.

It took John Mahama’s administration three good years to recover from a mere budget overrun/deficit, culminating in the decision to run to the IMF for policy credibility. And today the same man has the effrontery to talk about better economic management?

And today Mahama is pretending to be offering economic advice? What better advice on morality can emanate from a brothel?

The fact of the matter is that Akufo-Addo’s management of the economy has been superb so far. The economy which hitherto had high inflation, a high budget deficit, a depreciating cedi and depleting gross international reserves has been totally turned around for the better. The Macroeconomic indices attest to this feat with several indicators showing fantastic results never achieved in Ghana’s history.

According to the revised GDP estimate released by the Ghana Statistical Service, the economy is also growing steadily.

Prudent fiscal measures by the Akufo-Addo regime have resulted in a sustainable inflation rate for over 15 months.

The IMF/ World Bank Doing Business report adjudged Ghana as a global best performer in access to credit and also the best place to do business in West Africa. It is not surprising therefore that for the first quarter of 2017 alone, 109 new businesses with an estimated value amounting to GHC 567.66 million were established in Ghana.

Ghana investment promotion council (GIPC) figures released shows an increase in projects registered at the GIPC amounting to over $7billion in foreign direct investment.

President Akufo-Addo is supporting Ghanaian workers by throwing a lifeline to them. The country’s wage bill has more than doubled under the last three (3) years.

Never in the history of Ghana has a president and his party worked so actively in the interest of people.

Yes, Akufo-Addo is working hard to restore Ghana’s reputation in the world after Mahama dragged us through the gutter.

I shall be back!!