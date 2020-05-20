The Government through the Interior Ministry has officially declared Monday, May 25, 2020, as a statutory public holiday.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.

The holiday is to mark Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations by Muslims across the globe.

“The general public is hereby notified that Sunday, 24th May, 2020 marks EID-AL-FITR which is a Statutory Public Holiday. However, 24th May 2020 falls on a Sunday and by Executive Instrument (E.I), His Excellency, the president of the Republic of Ghana, in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (601) has declared Monday, 25th May 2020 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the Ministry explained in the statement.

Read the full press release below