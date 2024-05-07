Registration of first-time voters is yet to commence at the former head office of the Electoral Commission (EC) at North Ridge in the Korley Klottey constituency due to a technical hitch.

The centre houses Korle Klottey and other constituencies as part of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Prospective voters are therefore urging the EC to resolve all issues hindering the commencement of registration.

As of 11:30 am on Monday, not a single prospective voter had been registered due to concerns about faulty machines and network issues.

The 21-day exercise aims to register over half a million voters nationwide.

The exercise began today, May 7 and will end on May 28, 2024.

Pouring out her anger to Citi News in an interview, a 21-year-old nursing mother who arrived at the center at 8 am expressed frustration with the process and appealed to the EC to promptly resolve the challenges.

“I came here like 8 am and the machine too is not working and they said they were bringing a new machine to do it for us and what they are doing here is not good and I feel so bad. We want them to come and do the registration for us.”

Attempts to get officials of the Electoral Commission to comment on the delay proved futile.

