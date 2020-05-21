The Mother of the three-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted by his biological father has rejected an out of court settlement request made by the accused person and his family.

The accused, Ebenezer Osei Bonsu has not been able to meet his bail condition of 50,000 Ghana cedis with three sureties.

Today’s proceedings were held in camera at the Kumasi Circuit Court 2 and the case has been adjourned to tomorrow, Friday to allow for some amendments to be made to the docket.

The three-year-old has been discharged from the hospital, but his mother tells Citi News her son is yet to recover fully.

Mother of the child, Barbara Obeng, insists she will not accept the request for an out of court settlement on the matter.

“For his family they wanted us to settle it in the house but my Mom, my Dad and I personally don’t want it settled that way so I want the court to deliver justice. He (Baby) cannot lay down on his back and he can’t even walk well but he is ok for now. He can talk and move around a little bit but every night he cries that his back hurts and that he can’t sleep.”

According to police the suspect, Ebenezer Nana Bonsu, who had a truncated relationship with the boy’s mother, claims the victim damaged his phone and urinated on his bed.

The boy lived with his mum until in April when she took him to spend time with his father and also celebrate his 3rd birthday.

The constant abuse the boy suffered in the hands of his father pushed a neighbour to alert his mother who came immediately to pick up her child. She and other neighbours were shocked to see what the man had done to the little boy.

The man was arrested while the little boy was taken to the Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi where he is currently receiving treatment.

He was arraigned before a court in Kumasi on Thursday, May 14, 2020, and subsequently granted bail by the presiding judge, Patricia Amponsah, to the tune of GH¢50,000 with three sureties to be justified on the grounds of COVID-19. However, he failed to meet the terms of the bail.