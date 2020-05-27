The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for the full disclosure of the COVID-19 test results of Members of Parliament.

“There should be nothing to hide. Let us lead by example and in a way that avoids entrenching stigmatization which is becoming a major challenge in the national coronavirus response. Many world leaders and institutions of repute have not concealed the result of their tests, the Ghanaian Parliament shouldn’t be an unworthy exception,” Ablakwa noted in a post on Facebook.

Mr. Ablakwa’s comments come at a time when the leadership of Parliament has been accused of lying to Ghanaians following reports that some two MPs and 13 parliamentary staff have been infected with COVID-19.

The Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, has insisted the report was true and lambasted the leadership of Parliament for trying to “conceal the truth.”

However, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has described as unacceptable what he terms as the unilateral declaration of COVID-19 results of persons in public.

According to him, such sensationalism fuels stigmatization.

MPs’ COVID-19 test results won’t be made public – Medical Services Director

The Director of Medical Services in Parliament, Dr. Prince Pambo had earlier said the results of the tests will not be made public.

He said the results will instead be made known individually to the persons tested without the involvement of Parliament.

“The exercise was meant not only for Members of Parliament but the staff of Parliament as well and other support staff who have a duty in the parliamentary precinct and the results will be made known to them individually,” he said.

As I noted earlier today on the floor of Parliament though with some resistance from the Rt. Hon. Speaker which I take in stride, I am totally disappointed in how the COVID-19 testing of MPs and Staff of the House has been managed.

Even more troubling; by refusing to be transparent we shall fail to observe the urgently needed contact tracing and disinfecting protocols thereby endangering the health of those associated with Parliament including all MPs, staff, journalists, family relations, guests of Parliament and our constituents, many of whom we continue to engage very regularly.

COVID-19 is not a death sentence. Let the august House set a better example!

