Former President, John Dramani Mahama has lodged a criminal complaint against the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Abronye DC.

Abronye DC is said to have alleged in a recording on Net 2 TV that there was a plot by the former President and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to assassinate him and some other members of the NPP.

He reportedly said some NPP personalities will be assassinated by NDC hirelings doing the bidding of the former President.

Mr. Mahama in a petition to the CID and signed by his lawyer, Tony Lithur, described the claims as false.

“His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, has firmly instructed me to say that the allegations are, of course, false; and for the avoidance of doubt would like to state that neither the NDC nor he has planned to hire, hired or cause to be hired, or instructed any person or persons to murder or assassinate anybody,” portions of the complaint read.

The petition further pointed out that this is not the first time Abronye DC had “used similar platforms to denigrate and make scurrilous, outrageous and scandalous allegations against the NDC and former President John Mahama.”

Mr. Mahama expressed fears that Abronye’s accusations could expose him to attacks from his sympathisers.

He thus asked the CID to investigate the conduct of Abronye DC and his publication.

