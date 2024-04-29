John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has launched a scathing critique against President Akufo-Addo, accusing him of attempts to undermine Ghana’s constitution and manipulate the political landscape to benefit his favoured successor.

Mahama’s rebuke follows a statement by Akufo-Addo, in which he declared his refusal to transfer power to an opponent he had previously defeated.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 29, 2024, Mahama lashed out at the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, alleging that their time in power has inflicted significant damage on the country’s democracy.

He pointed to the President’s recent behaviour, including an insistence that chiefs stand up to greet him, as evidence of concerning attitudes that undermine democratic principles.

Mahama criticised Akufo-Addo’s remarks about his successor as arrogant and anti-democratic, emphasizing that the peaceful transition of power should be upheld as a fundamental principle of democracy.

“The almost eight years of Nana Addo/Bawumia have done extensive damage to our democracy. As the clock ticks towards the end of his mandate, the President’s attitude and utterances give much cause for concern. His recent insistence that chiefs stand up to greet him should be a matter of serious consternation for political watchers.”

He highlighted previous incidents, such as the violence in Ayawaso West Wuogon during the 2020 election, as examples of the President’s potential willingness to manipulate processes for his benefit.

Mahama cautioned Akufo-Addo, stating, “Ghanaians and the National Democratic Congress will not allow this to happen. As I advised him in Damongo on Saturday, the best legacy he can leave this country is to superintend over a peaceful, transparent, and credible election.”

