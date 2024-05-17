President Akufo-Addo has urged journalists to utilise their platforms to raise awareness about pressing global issues, with a particular focus on climate change.

He encouraged African media to use their influence to intensify discussions on this vital subject, underlining the importance of educating and rallying the public for joint action.

Addressing the 3rd African Media Convention in Accra on Friday, President Akufo-Addo also expressed concern about the potential adverse effects of artificial intelligence.

He advocated for a joint effort between governments and the media to regulate the evolving AI technology.

“Climate change poses an existential threat to our planet and our way of life. It is here that the media’s role becomes even more critical. The media has the platform and the power to focus the world’s attention on the urgency of this issue.

“It must amplify the voices of those affected by climate change, especially in communities that are often overlooked in international discourse. Environmental sustainability should be at the heart of media practice.”

“This means not only reporting on climate change but also adopting sustainable practices in media production itself. From reducing carbon footprints to promoting recycling and sustainable energy use. There’s much the media industry can do to lead by example,” he stated.

In addition, President Akufo-Addo emphasised the media’s pivotal role in maintaining democratic societies.

He underscored the significance of media freedom and the duty of journalists to ensure accuracy and maintain dignity in their reporting.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital