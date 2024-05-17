Students at St. Mary’s Seminary and Senior High School (SMASCO) in Lolobi, in the Oti Region, have called for intervention to address severe water and sanitation issues on campus.

The lack of potable water has forced students to fetch water from the Dayi River, leading to concerns about potential outbreaks of infectious diseases and other health problems.

The students have expressed their plight, stating that they struggle to access clean water for bathing, washing, and other essential needs.

The students are pleading for immediate action to improve their living conditions and prevent a public health crisis.

“We are here this morning to do washing because mostly we have water problems on campus and currently there’s no water to bathe and wash. So we are here this morning to wash and wait till it dries. And even bathing with that water, if we bathe it, then we’ll be getting some skin rashes.”

“And a lot of diseases on this campus happen through that water because impurities are found in that water and anything can happen because we are in a bush area. I urge that if anything should be done to stop this, it should because we need enough water for bathing, washing our bowls and all the necessary things to do with water.”

