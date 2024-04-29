The Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted claims made by IMANI Africa, regarding the auctioning of some Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

IMANI questioned the EC on the number of BVDs auctioned after 10 devices were found at a recycling company in Madina.

IMANI also raised questions about the basis of the auctioning process, including inquiries about the auctioneers, licensing, and the conduct of the auction.

In response, EC in a Facebook post on Monday, April 29, 2024, clarified the situation stating that they never claimed to have auctioned only 10 BVDs.

The Commission maintained that the old and obsolete 2012 equipment was auctioned through legal processes, as previously disclosed in their statement.

The EC also mentioned that they will release all documentation regarding the auction to the public in due course.



