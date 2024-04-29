The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government of attempts to cover up corruption and criminality in the raging SML-GRA contract saga.

President Akufo-Addo ordered KPMG to audit the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority and SML on January 2, 2024.

Following the submission of the audit report, on April 24, 2024, a press statement from the Presidency revealed that total fees paid under the contracts from 2018 to the date of suspension amount to over one billion Ghana cedis.

Speaking at the Moment of Truth series on Monday, April 29, the National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi accused the President of falling short on the cancellation of these agreements.

Sammy Gyamfi described the transactions carried out by SML under its transaction audit, downstream petroleum and external price verification contracts as “illegal, null and void and of no legal effect.”

He argued that these single-sourced contracts did not receive the approval of the GRA board, nor Parliamentary approval as multi-year contracts as required under section 33 of the Public Financial Management Act.

This, the party argues renders all payments to SML illegal and a financial loss to the state.

According to him, the communication from the Presidency appears to embrace findings by KPMG that the services rendered by SML have helped to save the country some GH₵3 billion.

“The claim by the government that the State has benefited from the illegal downstream petroleum audit services of SML simply because of an increase in petroleum volumes by 1.7 billion litres and an increase in tax revenue to the State to the tune of GH₵2.45 billion, is ridiculous, to say the least.

“The NDC finds these claims by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government as an attempt at the grand cover-up of the sins of persons behind the scandal, since no evidence points to any work done by SML.”

The NDC reiterated a recent promise by its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, to abrogate the illegal contracts between the Government of Ghana and SML, should the party win the 2024 general elections.

The party pledged to launch credible and transparent investigations to retrieve all illegal payments made to SML and prosecute all persons who are complicit in these illegal transactions.

“The NDC wishes to reiterate the pledge by our flag-bearer and leader, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, that the next NDC government will not recognize the illegal contracts between the Government of Ghana and SML, upon assumption of office in the year 2025.

“When elected into office, we shall launch credible and transparent investigations into this stinking SML scandal, with the aim of retrieving for the State, all illegal payments made to SML and ensuring the prosecution of all persons who are complicit in these illegal transactions.”

