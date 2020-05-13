The newly constructed Tema Motorway Grade Separated Interchange will be reopened to traffic on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

This was announced by the Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) today, May 13, 2020.

“The Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform motorists and the general public that, the newly constructed Tema Motorway Grade Separated Interchange will be opened to traffic from Saturday Saturday, 16th May 2020”, the GHA said in a statement.

The release further stated: “Directional Animations which have been developed will subsequently be broadcasted on all TV channels across the nation.”

It also urged road users to adhere to Road Safety Regulations and respect directional signage.

“The traveling public is therefore urged to drive cautiously, adhere to Road Safety Regulations, and respect directional signage.”

The motorway was closed to traffic for construction works to be carried on the three-tier Tema Motorway Roundabout Interchange.

The project had a June 6, 2020, deadline but it has been completed before the scheduled date.

The Interchange is a $57 million project being financed under a grant from the Japanese government through its agency, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The interchange will facilitate easy connection from Accra to Aflao and onwards to Togo, as well as the Akosombo road.

Here is the full release