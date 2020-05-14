The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says passport offices across the country will resume operation on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Passport services were suspended at all the Passport Application Centres (PACs) nationwide in March 2020 as part of efforts to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

But in a press release on Thursday May 14, the Ministry has said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the General Public that the Passport Office will resume operation in all its centres across the country on Monday, 18th May 2020. The online application portal will be open for booking of appointments from Wednesday, 20th May 2020.”

The statement further issued some directives for the general public to comply with to help contain the spread of the disease as its passport services resume.

Among them, it said all applicants and official visitors alike must wear face masks and have their own hand sanitizers before they are allowed entry into a PAC.

“Applicants and official visitors alike will undergo temperature screening before they are allowed entry into a passport application centre (PAC). Applicants and official visitors must wash their hands at vantage points of the premises before they are allowed into a PAC,” the ministry added.

It also said applicants and official visitors will be required to adhere to strict social distancing measures adopted at the PAC’s and cooperate with officials of the passport office.

