The Sports crew brings you a special edition of Sports Panorama as it hosts the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo.

He answers questions surrounding FIFA’s disbursement of $500,000 to support the GFA among other matters.

The Ghana Football Association received an amount of $500,000 from world football governing body, FIFA, as part of measures to help combat the effect of the coronavirus on football in the country.

The amount represents the operational funding for member associations for the years 2019 and 2020.