The Minority in Parliament has condemned an alleged decision by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to get its employees to sign an oath of secrecy which will bar them from speaking on issues affecting the company.

Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Adam Mutawakilu in a statement accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of orchestrating the move to prevent employees from expressing their views on issues affecting the operations of GRIDCO.

The Damango legislator believes the move is “inimical to the growth of the company and an affront to the Right to Information Act.”

He further pointed out that the oath of secrecy is “alien to the conditions of service and the conventions as practised in the company over the years.”

Mr. Mutawakilu thus demanded that the Minority halts the oath of secrecy since it breaches freedom of speech.

The full statement from the Minority

