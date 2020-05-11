A Supreme Court Justice nominee, Clemence Jackson Honyenuga has apologised for endorsing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga has come under fire for praising President Nana Akufo-Addo during a durbar of chiefs and people of the Afajato South District in February 2020.

Justice Honyenuga, who was the Paramount Chief of the Nyagbo Traditional Area at the durbar reportedly said: “with the vision of the President and the gains made in his first term, Ghanaians may consider giving him another four years.”

But appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee today, Monday, May 11, 2020, Justice Honyenuga explained that the remarks were not necessarily to endorse the president but to wish him well.

“In reading that statement, we didn’t intend endorsing the president. Our understanding was that we were wishing him well…If out of political dissatisfaction some people are unhappy with whatever I am supposed to have said then I am sorry,” he said.

Minority leaves vetting

During the vetting, the Members on the Minority on the Appointments Committee left the public hearing after the Chairman of the Appointments Committee disallowed a question from North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

But they later returned.

Sanction Justice Honyenuga for endorsing Nana Addo – V/R NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Volta Regional Secretariat at the time lambasted Justice Clemence Honyenuga for endorsing the candidature of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Secretariat in a statement signed by the Volta Regional Chairman, Henry Kwadzo Ametefe said the endorsement violates the Judicial code of conduct.

“While taking due cognizance of the fact that Justice Honyenuga may have made those comments in his capacity as a traditional ruler, it is reprehensible and regrettable, especially for a man who is supposed to know our laws better than any ordinary man and to uphold and respect same”.

“Not only is this conduct by the Appeals Court Judge a blatant violation of the Judicial Code of Conduct but it very well sins against the very sanctity of the institution of Judiciary as we know it.”

The Secretariat also called on the Judicial Council and the General Legal Council, the Chairman of which is the Chief Justice himself to take judicial notice of his actions and “take appropriate action.”