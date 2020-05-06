A total of 78,202 people have recovered so far from the novel coronavirus in Turkey, the country’s health minister said on Wednesday.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 3,584 as Turkey saw 64 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The country recorded 2,253 new cases, bringing the tally to 131,744, the minister added.

Also, over 30,303 additional tests have been conducted over the last 24 hours, and the total number of tests has so far exceeded 1.23 million.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since it emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

The pandemic has killed more than 258,000 worldwide, with total infections over 3.69 million, while recoveries surpassed 1.21 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.