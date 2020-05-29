A 65-year-old man, Shahadu Kwame is in the grips of the Northern Regional police for shooting to death his nephew at Paansiya in the Yendi Municipality.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Latif Abdul-Rahaman.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1800 GMT on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, the divisional Commander for Yendi, ACP Peter K. Ayirezang said the suspect was rescued and arrested when some community members attempted to lynch him over the crime.

“One Abdul Latif Abdul Rahaman, age, 25, had been shot with a gun at Paansiya, a suburb of Yendi by one Shahadu Kwame, age about 65 years. The action of the suspect infuriated a mob who attacked him while the victim was rushed to the Yendi Municipal hospital. On the receipt of the information, police moved to the scene of the incident where the suspect was rescued and quickly sent to the police station together with the gun,” he said.

According to the police, Latif Abdul Rahaman was reported dead while receiving treatment at the Yendi hospital.

“The victim was rushed to the Yendi hospital where he passed on in the course of treatment. The body is currently in the hospital pending an autopsy,” ACP Peter K. Ayirezang said.

Deceased wanted to kill me

The suspect, in a statement, said the deceased was planning to poison him by pouring water used to bath a corpse into his pot of drinking water in the farm.

The suspect has since been remanded into prison custody and to reappear on June 9, 2020, after his plea in court was not taken.

“Today, the 28 of May 2020, suspect Shahadu Kwame was put before the Yendi Circuit court presided over by His Honour Anthony Aidoo Aduku. The suspect’s plea was not taken and he was however remanded into prison custody in Tamale to reappear on the 9th June 2020,” ACP Peter K. Ayirezang.

The body of the victim has since been released to the family for burial.