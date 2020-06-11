The Nima Divisional Police Command has arrested 11 suspects in relation to the recent burglary of one of the general offices at the command.

Some unidentified persons allegedly broke into the Orderly Room at the police command on Thursday, June 18, 2020, and made away with a 32-inch television set and a computer monitor.

The break-in, which was suspected to have taken place at dawn, was detected at about 6 a.m. when some officers of the command reported for work.

The suspected thieves removed an airconditioner fitted into one of the windows to the office and passed through the space to gain access to the office.

Screening

The Nima Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abraham Acquaye, told the Daily Graphic that the division started investigations immediately after the break-in was detected.

Based on intelligence and investigations, he said 11 persons who were suspected to have taken part in the break-in or were in a position to provide information that would help the police arrest the main culprits had been arrested.

The suspects, he said, were being screened thoroughly as part of investigations to identify their individual involvement or otherwise in the incident.