The Ghana Health Service has released some 7,000 health personnel for the voter registration exercise which begins tomorrow, June 30, 2020.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa who disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday said the health personnel will help in ensuring that the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols are adhered to at the various registration centres.

“It is important to note that the Ghana Health Service released some 7,000 health assistants to each of the registration centres nationwide. It is expected that the health assistants will assist us in ensuring strict adherence to the safety protocols outlined by the Electoral Commission and we will rely on your cooperation dear citizens.”

“We believe and know that it will not be easy, but with your compliance with the above measures we should be able to carry out all the registration procedures safely,” she said.

Madam Jean Mensa also disclosed that 44, 000 registration officers have been recruited for the registration exercise.

“A major concern a number of citizens have raised with us has to do with the quality of our temporary officers. We have recruited, trained, and deployed over 44,000 staff into the field. We are confident that the training provided them to operate efficiently and professionally. As part of the training, we have drummed home the importance of instilling in them the principles of integrity, fairness, and transparency in all their activities throughout the registration process”.

She also mentioned that they [recruits] have been made to sign an oath to bear true allegiance to the principles underlying the conduct of the registration exercise.

The registration which will be conducted across six thousand seven hundred and eighty-eight clusters simultaneously will be completed on August 6, 2020.