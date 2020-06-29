The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to later today, June 29, 2020, address the nation ahead of the commencement of the compilation of a new voters’ register.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin in a Facebook post said the time for the address will be communicated later.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will on Monday address the nation, ahead of the commencement of Tuesday’s voter registration exercise. The time for the address will be communicated in the course of the day,” he noted.

The compilation of the new voters’ register which starts on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, will be done in phases with eligible Ghanaians going to polling stations to register.

Based on the ruling of the Supreme Court last week, only a Ghanaian passport or Ghana Card will be admitted as proof of identification for the registration.

Over the weekend, the Electoral Commission (EC) released the list of centres for the planned voter registration exercise.

It consists of the clusters for all constituencies in each of the 16 regions.

Controversy on registration

There is an ensuing controversy over the registration exercise which many opposition parties, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC) believe is being skewed in a way that will disenfranchise many Ghanaians.

The party had wanted the EC to admit the current voters’ ID as part of the documents to prove one’s identity as a Ghanaian for the registration, but a court ruling did not grant them that relief when they took the matter to court.

EC Boss to also address Ghanaians

Meanwhile, the Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa will later today, Monday, June 28, 2020, update the general public on her outfit’s readiness of the planned new voters’ registration exercise.

A statement from the electoral management body said the address which will be broadcast live on major television channels will come off at 5:30 pm.

“Ahead of the 2020 registration exercise, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa will address the public on the Commission’s preparedness towards the 2020 voters registration exercise. The address will be aired live on major TV and Radio networks throughout the country,” the EC’s statement said.