The Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI) in charge of Finance and Administration, Mrs. Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh, has urged the public to continue to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols in order to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

“Let us wear the nose mask properly, it should cover the bridge of our nose and all the way down under the chin,” she said.

Mrs. Dzokoto-Lomoh made the remarks on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Immigration when she received personnel protective equipment (PPE) for the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at its National Headquarters in Accra, donated by Transsion Technology Ghana Limited (TTGL).

The PPE include 5,000 medical nose masks, 1,600 N95 nose masks, 800 medical goggles, 10 boxes of bottled water and 2,000 single-use hand gloves.

She admonished the public to desist from pushing the nose mask under the chin to rest on the neck.

The DCGI Dzokoto-Lomoh expressed gratitude to the company and assured them that the donated items will get to the personnel who are at the frontiers combating the coronavirus.

The Senior Administrator of Transsion Technology Ghana Limited, Ruth Boatemaa Boakye who handed the items said the company was delighted to contribute its quota to the fight against the deadly virus.

“Case counts of infected persons keep soaring, and it is important that we support the Immigration Service, one of the security institutions in the country playing a critical role in the fight against the virus,” she added.