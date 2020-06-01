The Bono East Region’s COVID-19 case count has seen an increase from one to six.

This was announced by the Bono East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng in a Citi News interview on Monday, June 1, 2020.

According to him, the five additional cases are as a result of targeted testing the health directorate has been conducting.

“Through some targeted testing that we are doing, we have detected five positive cases bringing the total number to six in the whole Bono East Region. In fact, the results came in yesterday [Sunday, May 31, 2020] morning and we have been working around the clock to put in the necessary interventions to prevent any further spread.”

Dr. Boateng also disclosed that the regional health directorate has commenced the contact tracing process with the hope of getting it done effectively.

“We started the process of contact tracing yesterday. We are still continuing and definitely, we will be able to come up with a realistic number of people we have contacted,” he said.

The Bono East Region recorded its first COVID-19 case on Friday, May 29, 2020.

It became the 15th region in the country to record a case of the novel coronavirus leaving the Ahafo Region as the only region without a reported infection.

The case involves a commercial driver who plies Yeji in the Pru East district to the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Ghana’s case count

Ghana’s case count of the novel COVID-19 rose to 8,070 with 2,947 recoveries on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

This was announced by President Akufo-Addo in a televised address to the nation

“As at today, Sunday, 31st May, under these measures, we have conducted 218,425 tests; the number of positive cases stands at 8,070; 2,947 persons have recovered; 36 have sadly died; 13 persons are severely ill, with three critically-ill for one is on a ventilator; and 5,087 are responding to treatment at home, isolation centres and hospitals,” he disclosed.

Per the new figures, 189 new cases have been recorded since the last update and 106 persons have also recovered from the disease.