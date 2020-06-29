The government’s payment of water bills for all Ghanaians because of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end tomorrow [June 30], after the planned three-month period.

The government took care of the water bills for all Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020 to cushion Ghanaians when restrictions on public gatherings were instituted and the subsequent partial lockdown of Accra, Kasoa, Kumasi and Tema.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) sent out a reminder of the end of the intervention in a statement on Monday, June 29, 2020.

“The month of June marks the end of the Government’s directive to the Ghana Water Company Limited to serve Ghanaians with water for free as part of measures to curb the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers of GWCL must please note, that from hence, the payment of water bills will be the responsibility of the customer.”

“The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) therefore wishes to inform consumers and the general public that the last day of June 2020, officially ends the free water delivery,” the statement noted.

The company further assured Ghanaians that its staff will adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as they resume visiting premises to read meters.

“GWCL assures customers that, meter readers, and all frontline staff, will continue to adhere and practice in full, all the protocols to protect themselves and our cherished customers, including cladding themselves in full GWCL apparel, identity cards, personal sanitizers and face masks, before accessing their premises to read the meters.”

It also asked landlords and landladies to revert to the arrangement with tenants prior to the free water delivery.

The GWCL said water vendors could resume their normal business after the final meter readings in June 2020.

Below is the press release from GWCL

Follow @Khaptain4real

