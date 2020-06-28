Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 17,351.

This was made known by President Nana Akufo-Addo during his 13th address to the nation on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

This means the country has recorded 609 new cases since the last update.

Meanwhile, the total number of persons who have recovered from the novel disease has also increased to 12,994.

Ghana currently has 4,345 active cases.

“As at Saturday, 27th June 2020, our country has recorded 17,351 confirmed cases, with 12,994 recoveries, representing some 75% of positives. This means that, currently, we have 4,245 active cases, having conducted 294,867 tests, one of the highest on the continent. 30 persons are severely and critically ill, and we have a total of 112 sad deaths, constituting 0.6% of positives, as we maintain one of the lowest death rates in the world”, the president said.

83 percent ICU recoveries

Meanwhile, 44 out of the 53 persons with COVID-19 who were critically ill in Ghana have fully recovered.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo who disclosed this also indicated that the figure represents 83 percent of infected persons at the various Intensive Care Units (ICU) across health facilities in the country to have been discharged.

“Most patients, who are critically ill and need intensive care, do, indeed, survive the virus, if they seek medical help promptly. For example, out of 53 patients admitted into intensive care units (ICU) at the Ga East Municipal Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre, since the pandemic struck, 44, i.e. 83%, have fully recovered, and have been discharged”, he said.