The Ghana Private Sector Fund has postponed the commissioning of its 100-bed infectious diseases isolation and treatment facility being put up at the National COVID-19 Treatment Centre,Ga East Municipal Hospital.

The team expected the work to be completed in six weeks’ time which is May ending 2020 but has now been revised to June 30, 2020.

The project, dubbed the ‘Facility 100 Project’, will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases when completed.

In a press release, the Fund said: “The 100-bed infectious disease facility being developed by the Ghana Private Sector Fund at the National COVID-19 Treatment Center in the Ga-East Municipal Hospital commenced on the 17th of April 2020. The project which is set to be the first of its kind in Ghana was scheduled to be completed by the end of May 2020.”

It explained that the commissioning of the project has been extended because “since construction started, the project has undergone various design enhancement in response to additional requests by the Ghana Medical Association and other infectious disease clinicians and biomedical scientists”.

About Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund

The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund was established by 10 private businessmen and women to raise GHS100 million to complement the government’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The 10 trustees have each donated GHS100,000 to the fund.

Its mission is to “deliver a very quick response to the challenges faced with COVID-19”, according to Senyo Hosi.

The team has been collaborating with state organisations, local and foreign donors, and hundreds of volunteers to make life easier for the less privileged.

Already, under its ‘Feed the Kayayei’ project, it has been providing food for some kayayei, including other homeless and needy people during this partial lockdown, and has donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to some medical centres and health workers.

The general public can donate to the fund through the following channels: dial *777#100 on all networks and follow instructions. You can also send a bank transfer to 1300033187312, Fidelity Bank, Ridge Towers or visit www.ghanacovid19fund.com for more information.

