Former President Jerry John Rawlings has urged government to stop worsening the plight of Ghanaians living along the country’s borders with the deployment of heavy security personnel to such areas.

According to him, persons who live in those areas already have their livelihoods severely affected due to the COVID-19 restrictions hence the deployment of security agencies will only make their plight worse.

“The deployment along the borders at peacetime especially at this particular point in time has created so much suspicion and will call for a lot of intelligent flexibility and diligence,” a statement from the former President’s office said.

There are growing concerns over the deployment of military personnel to the Volta Region with residents complaining about intimidation from the officers.

The government is yet to expressly comment on the development and offer an explanation for the development.

While some state officials have said the deployment is to prevent Togolese nationals from coming into the country to participate in the planned voter registration exercise, others have said the deployment is to strictly enforce the COVID-19 border closure to prevent foreigners from coming into the country through the Ghana-Togo border.

The former President called on the state to demonstrate “fairness and justice” to all groups of people in the efforts to compile a new voters register.

“The COVID-19 restrictions have created enough difficulties for most of our citizens. Let us not make it worse with overbearing and intimidating behaviour towards our border dwellers whose livelihood solely depend on activities along the border.”

STATEMENT BY FORMER PRESIDENT RAWLINGS ON DEPLOYMENT OF SECURITY AGENCIES IN VOLTA, OTI REGIONS

The presence of the military and other security agencies in some parts of the Volta and Oti Regions is generating animosity especially amongst innocent citizens whose basic way of life is being disrupted.

The deployment along the borders at peacetime especially at this particular point in time has created so much suspicion and will call for a lot of intelligent flexibility and diligence.

The COVID-19 restrictions have created enough difficulties for most of our citizens. Let us not make it worse with overbearing and intimidating behaviour towards our border dwellers whose livelihood solely depend on activities along the border.

Ahead of the voter registration exercise and the December elections, it is important that we demonstrate a sense of fairness and justice to all individuals and groups of people whilst maintaining the integrity and the sanctity of the process.

Issued By:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)