Mozambique’s main opposition party Renamo has apologised for the embarrassing behaviour of Antonio Muchanga, one of its most prominent MPs, who appeared drunk on a TV political discussion show.

Mr Muchanga was so inebriated when he was on last Sunday’s Pontos de Vista (Points of View) on STV that the programme’s moderator had to ask him to leave the studio.

It caused an uproar – with expressions of shock, condemnation and amusement – but for two days there was no reaction from Renamo.

That was until its spokesman, Jose Manteigas, told news site Carta de Mocambique that Mr Muchanga’s behaviour had been a disgrace to the party.

He said Renamo did not expect its members to drink a bottle of whisky and then appear on a TV programme – and Mr Muchanga might face disciplinary action.