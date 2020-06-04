The Circuit Court in Tamale in the Northern Region, today, Thursday, sentenced Sulemana Danaah to 10 years in prison for defiling a two-year-old girl at Kumbungu in the Northern Region.

According to Chief inspector Victor Kwafo, who is the prosecutor of the case, the minor together with her colleagues were playing at the Suniya Primary School in Kumbungu on June 1, 2020, where the suspect; a driver’s mate, went and lured her inside one of the classrooms with GHS 2 and defiled her.

The suspect was put before His Honour William Appiah Twumasi where he pleaded guilty to the offence of defilement.

He was convicted after the charge was read by the prosecutor.

Sulemana Danaah is said to have been given the 10-year jail sentence to serve as a deterrent to others.

Circumstances leading to his arrest

The Police in Kumbungu in the Northern Region yesterday June 3, 2020, detained Sulemana Danaah for indecent assault of the two-year-old girl.

According to the family of the victim, the suspect lured the victim with GHS2 and assaulted her sexually.

The family of the victim was allegedly reluctant in getting the case through but the Savanna Signatures, a gender advocacy group operating in Northern Region and parts of the Volta Region took interest in the case after hearing of it.

Officials of the group visited the police at Kumbungu at the time and pursued the medical procedure for the family.

Sources at the Kumbungu police station say sexual offences among young girls tops all other cases in the Kumbungu District but obstructions by family and religious leaders hinder the justice process.