The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has resolved to acclaim the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as its presidential candidate for the 2020 general elections.

A statement issued by the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, said, “the party has resolved to acclaim the sole candidate who had filed his nomination to contest in the presidential primaries, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the party’s 2020 presidential candidate.”

According to the NPP, a date for the acclamation will be announced in the coming days.

“The date for the acclamation of the presidential candidate and his running mate will soon be communicated to the general public. Equally, the party will soon issue guidelines for the conduct of the parliamentary primaries,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the party has also settled on June 20, 2020, to conduct its parliamentary primaries in constituencies where it has sitting Members of Parliament.

“The NPP has scheduled June 20, 2020, to hold its Parliamentary Primaries in the 168 Constituencies where the Party has sitting MPs to elect its Parliamentary Candidates for the 2020 General Elections.”

“These critical decisions were taken by the party at a National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings jointly held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra,” the statement further noted.

President Akufo-Addo filed his nomination to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential elections on February 20, 2020.

The President has also maintained Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the 2020 general elections.

Below is the full statement from the party

Thank you.

John Boadu

General Secretary”

