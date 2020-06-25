The National COVID-19 Trust Fund says it has disbursed over GHS21 million to some institutions and organizations leading the fight against coronavirus in Ghana.

The Fund says GHS2.5 million has been given to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and GHS10 million to help in the construction of the National Infectious Diseases Center.

In an interview with Citi News, Communications Officer for the Fund, Kwame Owusu Bempah, said an amount of GHS8 million has also been released to the government to purchase PPE for final year students returning to school.

“The total is about GHS21,080,329.90. We are giving the national and schools reopening committee chaired by Yaw Osafo Maafo an amount of GHS8 million to assist in reopening of schools, provision of PPE, hand sanitizers, thermometer guns and others. We have also released a cheque of GHS2.5 million to NCCE to embark on awareness creation, education and sensitization programs on COVID-19. We are also giving GHS10 million to the private sector medical facility at Ga East,” he noted.

Donations made by the Fund

The Chairperson of the National COVID-19 Trust Fund, Madam Sophia Akuffo in the latest update on how much the Fund had accrued disclosed that the Trust had so far received an amount of GHS50 million donated by individuals and institutions.

Among the selected health institutions include the Christian Health Association of Ghana, Ahmadiyya Health Service, Private Medical & Dental Practitioners, Prisons Health Service, and Public-Private Partnership Clinic.

She disclosed this at a ceremony at the Jubilee House to donate some PPE to six institutions and Associations in May.

Prior to this, the Fund had distributed toiletries, PPE and other essential medical items to the Ghana Health Service, COVID-19 Care Team and some selected health institutions on Wednesday, April 22.

