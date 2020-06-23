The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is unhappy with the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, for failing to appear before it after several invitations.

PAC has complained that several invitations to the Governor to answer some questions concerning the accounts of the central bank have been ignored.

The Public Accounts Committee deferred its sitting on Tuesday over the absence of Dr. Ernest Addison.

The sitting of the committee was to consider the Report of the Auditor-General on the statement of Foreign exchange receipts and payments of the Bank of Ghana for 2017 and 2018.

But, the Governor and his two deputies were not present at the meeting.

Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi after conferring with other members decided that the Committee will not give a hearing to the Director of Financial Services, Stephen Opata, who appeared before the committee, and declared that the committee will only scrutinize the report of the Bank, if the Governor is present.

“We want the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to appear before the Public Account Committee tomorrow [Wednesday, June 24, 2020] so we can handle both the 2017 and 2018 reports. So kindly indicate to the Governor the Bank of Ghana that the committee is waiting upon him to appear before us tomorrow at the same time,” he stressed.

We’ll cause your arrest – PAC warns

PAC on Monday issued a statement threatening to cause the arrest of Mr. Addison if he fails to appear before it.

Mr. Addison was scheduled to appear before the committee on Monday, but PAC in a statement said “at about 10:30 am” on Monday, June 22, 2020, “when sitting commenced, it came to light that Mr Addison had directed the Bank’s Internal Auditors and Directors of the Bank’s Financial Management Division to speak to the issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report.”

“The Committee felt disrespected by the Governor for his persistent refusals to honour its invitations since his assumption of office and invoking the powers vested in it under Article 103 of the Constitution, summoned the Governor to appear before it with his full team on Wednesday, June 24 and respond to the issues raised.”

Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi in the statement reminded all Ghanaians that the Committee is constitutionally empowered to carry out investigation and enquiry into the activities and administration of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) as Parliament may determine before the Committee, or those invited to give evidence under Article 103 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.

