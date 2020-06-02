Police have prevented the Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah and scores of his supporters from getting to the Police Headquarters.

The supporters, most of whom were clad in red were marching alongside Mr. Mornah to the police headquarters where the latter is expected to honour an invitation from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over comments he made concerning the planned compilation of a new voters’ register.

Some armed police personnel stopped the group at the Police Headquarters traffic light to prevent them from proceeding to the premises.

An internal police memo sighted by Citi News indicated that the police service had anticipated such a crowd accompanying the PNC chairman to the police headquarters hence deployed a special security team to the area to ensure public order.

Mr. Mornah and his lawyers have subsequently been allowed into the premises of the Police Headquarters after the temporary holdup.

The CID on Thursday, May 28, 2020, issued the invitation to the PNC National Chairman who is quoted to have said that he will resist every attempt by the EC to compile a new voters’ register.

“People who are already Ghanaians and already registered are going to be taken out of the voters’ register. Don’t think confusion will come at the registration station but if confusion comes there, you think the EC staff will be safe? We will beat each other there and we will kill each other there if that is what the EC wants to lead this nation to,” Mr. Mornah is quoted to have said at a press conference organized by the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Register (IPRAN) on May 26, 2020.

But Mornah in an earlier interview on Eyewitness News said he does not see anything threatening about his comment.

According to him, his comment was only a piece of advice to the EC against the compilation of a new register ahead of election 2020.

“I have said that if the Electoral Commission is intending to lead us through this dangerous path, they should know that there will be confusion…It is a caution. If caution becomes threats, I will not run away from it,” he stated.

“A caution cannot represent a threat but if they take it as a threat, then I may have to bring my English teacher to tell them that cautions are not threats,” he added.

He further emphasized his view that the Electoral Commission’s posturing concerning the compilation of the new voters’ register must not be condoned.

“The EC is slitting our democracy and we must do everything to resist it and we will resist it.”

“There is nothing that will allow you to sit down and allow this EC to slit our democracy away from the peace and stability that we have enjoyed so when we are telling them and alerting them that their actions can lead us unto a perilous path and you say we are threatening, I don’t know. I will visit the CID,” he noted.